Chocolate Pudding Day Taste Test

We wanted to celebrate Chocolate Pudding Day again this year, but wanted to do something a little bit different. We decided to do a taste test between the new recipe Jell-O Chocolate Pudding Cups and the old ones, since both are currently available at one of our local dollar stores. We both expected to like the old ones (left) better, but we both actually preferred the new ones (right)!