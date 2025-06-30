Sign up
Photo 1141
Mower's Mushroom
One last 30 Days Wild shot for June 2025, though I didn't do all 30 days! I went outside when it was since raining for the day and saw these tiny mushrooms peppered through the grass. I believe they're called Mower's Mushrooms.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
nature
,
mushroom
,
30dw-2025
