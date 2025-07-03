Previous
Happy Birthday, Dear Husband... by princessicajessica
Photo 1147

Happy Birthday, Dear Husband...

For anyone wondering what I was baking that required apricot jam-- this was it: a Sachertorte!

Christopher was watching a tv show a little while ago where someone mentioned Sachertorte, and he didn't know what that was so he googled it and thought it sounded delicious. Since it was approaching his birthday, I made a mental note about what to make for birthday dessert this year! It was a first attempt and maybe didn't come out quite how is envisioned it... But he enjoyed it, so mission accomplished!
Jessica Eby

Beverley
Looks beautiful… happy birthday to your Christopher…
July 10th, 2025  
