Happy Birthday, Dear Husband...

For anyone wondering what I was baking that required apricot jam-- this was it: a Sachertorte!



Christopher was watching a tv show a little while ago where someone mentioned Sachertorte, and he didn't know what that was so he googled it and thought it sounded delicious. Since it was approaching his birthday, I made a mental note about what to make for birthday dessert this year! It was a first attempt and maybe didn't come out quite how is envisioned it... But he enjoyed it, so mission accomplished!