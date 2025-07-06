Previous
Chicken and Fries by princessicajessica
Photo 1147

Chicken and Fries

Obviously not mine as I don't eat meat, but Chris was willing to help me out for a Fried Chicken Day photo!
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
