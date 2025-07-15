Previous
These Boots Were Made for Walking... by princessicajessica
Photo 1149

These Boots Were Made for Walking...

It's Give Something Away Day and I saw a local news article about a group in one of my neighbouring cities looking for footwear donations. The collected footwear will be cleaned (and fixed up if minor repairs are necessary) before being distributed to people in need in that city. If anything donated is no longer usable it will be recycled, though they're hoping they won't get many pairs in need of recycling as it's an expensive thing to do. I currently have two pair of winter boots, a pair of runners, and a pair of sandals that could use new homes, so off they go! They're not in new condition anymore, but after being cleaned I think they should all still be plenty useful. I hope so, anyway! None of them are in the "most requested size range" either, but the article did say they're collecting all sizes for men, women, and children so hopefully they'll be a good fit for someone!
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact