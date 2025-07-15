These Boots Were Made for Walking...

It's Give Something Away Day and I saw a local news article about a group in one of my neighbouring cities looking for footwear donations. The collected footwear will be cleaned (and fixed up if minor repairs are necessary) before being distributed to people in need in that city. If anything donated is no longer usable it will be recycled, though they're hoping they won't get many pairs in need of recycling as it's an expensive thing to do. I currently have two pair of winter boots, a pair of runners, and a pair of sandals that could use new homes, so off they go! They're not in new condition anymore, but after being cleaned I think they should all still be plenty useful. I hope so, anyway! None of them are in the "most requested size range" either, but the article did say they're collecting all sizes for men, women, and children so hopefully they'll be a good fit for someone!