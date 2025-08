Blooming in an Unexpected Place

This pretty flower is blooming in a crack by the curb in a busy McDonald's drive-through. I had to take advantage of a quick break in the flow (and be very careful) in order to get this shot! I really just had time to do a single shot safely, and I couldn't really see what I was doing, so I'm pretty happy with how it turned out! I'm tagging it for an out-of-place July Word-- juxtaposition.