Fine and Dandy Like Sour Candy!

I recently bought 2.26 kg (5 lb) of lemon Sour Patch Kids. Why, you might ask? Well, they were a really good deal and, much like other little candies I've posted, can be really useful for me when I need a bit of extra sugar or a small amount of carbohydrates to take my insulin. Bonus? Lots of spur candy around for a Sour Candy Day photo!