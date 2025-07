Do You Eat the Red Ones Last?

Today was a long day! It got late and I hadn't taken any photos at all. I struggled a lot to keep enough sugar in my body today, so a picture of the candy I was eating at the time seemed appropriate! They're Smarties, which I like. Chris prefers M&Ms. We agree on most things, but not that one, lol.



For the record, I do not save the reds. My last one tonight was pink (which looks nicer in person, the pink colour didn't come out very well in this photo).