Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1157
Alleyway Artwork
Seen in an alley of sorts in the small town of St. Jacobs, Ontario.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1262
photos
43
followers
39
following
317% complete
View this month »
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
27th July 2025 10:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
art
,
painting
,
street art
,
public art
,
street-art-25
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close