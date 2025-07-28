Sign up
Photo 1155
Glenhyrst Art Gallery
This building is Glenhyrst Art Gallery in Brantford, Ontario. I think it's pretty. I've never been inside it so I don't know what kind of art it has/shows, but the gardens surrounding it are also nice/fun/artful.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
28th July 2025 6:46pm
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
art gallery
,
architecture-15
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful building
August 3rd, 2025
