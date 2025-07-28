Previous
Next
Glenhyrst Art Gallery by princessicajessica
Photo 1155

Glenhyrst Art Gallery

This building is Glenhyrst Art Gallery in Brantford, Ontario. I think it's pretty. I've never been inside it so I don't know what kind of art it has/shows, but the gardens surrounding it are also nice/fun/artful.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful building
August 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact