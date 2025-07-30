A Charm-ing Gift... I Hope!

My father had a friend he worked with for many years, and she is retiring. Her last day is Thursday. There was a party for her and Chris and I sent a card, but I wanted to get a small gift ready for her last day too. One thing that this friend and my dad kind of bonded over was horses, particularly one she once owned named Charm (I don't know if she still has Charm or not), so I thought a little silver horse charm could be nice. I have to admit that retirements are not life events in used to handling!



I am tagging this for another out of place July word-- Jewellery.