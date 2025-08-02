Previous
Chickweed Geometer Moth by princessicajessica
Chickweed Geometer Moth

This little guy is a Chickweed Geometer Moth. I liked his soft yellow and purpley-pink colours!
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
amyK ace
Never heard of this one; cool colors
September 2nd, 2025  
