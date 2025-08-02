Sign up
Photo 1163
Chickweed Geometer Moth
This little guy is a Chickweed Geometer Moth. I liked his soft yellow and purpley-pink colours!
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
1
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
bug
,
insect
,
moth
amyK
ace
Never heard of this one; cool colors
September 2nd, 2025
