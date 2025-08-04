Chocolate Chip Cookies-- Aunt Maryon's Recipe!

I had an aunt who was famous (amongst those who knew her) for her chocolate chip cookies. She was very secretive about her recipe, but she did eventually teach her daughters how to make them and she gave the recipe to me as a wedding gift. When my aunt passed away a couple of years ago, her kids decided to share the recipe with a wider circle-- so it's not such a tightly held secret anymore, but it's still special! I made a batch tonight in celebration of Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and in memory of Aunt Maryon!