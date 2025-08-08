August 8

Just like Chris, the restaurant chain August 8 is originally from Hamilton. It's not a big chain but it has several locations in the Hamilton and Toronto areas. Since today was August 8, we thought it would be a good night to grab a sushi snack there. We also liked how their 88 logo looks like a double happiness/happy marriage symbol. When we realised that today was Happiness Happens Day, it served even more perfect!



The Burlington location of August 8 (shown above) was ridiculously busy tonight-- they were more than half an hour behind in their reservations-- so we were glad that were just picking up takeout that we'd ordered online! We had inari, because that's the only sushi I eat. They only gave us one set of chopsticks, so we had to share, and then I turned the wrapper into an origami star for Christopher's star jar.