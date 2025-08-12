Sign up
Photo 1165
A Dream Deferred?
While running an errand downtown, I spotted an obviously well-used artist's palette cast away behind a redbox at the post office. I hope it was lost by accident and got knocked back there, and was not intentionally discarded.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1270
photos
43
followers
39
following
319% complete
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1161
103
1162
104
1163
1164
1165
1166
