A Dream Deferred? by princessicajessica
Photo 1165

A Dream Deferred?

While running an errand downtown, I spotted an obviously well-used artist's palette cast away behind a redbox at the post office. I hope it was lost by accident and got knocked back there, and was not intentionally discarded.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
