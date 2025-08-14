Cathedral + Window

When I pulled Window and Cathedral as my tags for the newly ressurected Tag Challenge, I wasn't quite sure how to accomplish it. My city isn't major enough to have a cathedral. One of the neighbouring ones has a minor basilica, but not an actual cathedral. We're officially Anglican, and the cathedral for our diocese is about an hour away in a direction we rarely go these days. As it turns out though, Christopher's original home city of Hamilton (which is only slightly closer, really, but isn't as far off the paths we usually travel right now) is home to the Roman Catholic cathedral for our area-- plus a former cathedral to boot! That one is now called the procathedral. Anyway, we combined a few things we needed/especially wanted to do, and made a trip into Hamilton for some church architecture photography among other things. This is the window above the main doors at the Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King in Hamilton, Ontario.