Previous
Cathedral + Window by princessicajessica
Photo 1167

Cathedral + Window

When I pulled Window and Cathedral as my tags for the newly ressurected Tag Challenge, I wasn't quite sure how to accomplish it. My city isn't major enough to have a cathedral. One of the neighbouring ones has a minor basilica, but not an actual cathedral. We're officially Anglican, and the cathedral for our diocese is about an hour away in a direction we rarely go these days. As it turns out though, Christopher's original home city of Hamilton (which is only slightly closer, really, but isn't as far off the paths we usually travel right now) is home to the Roman Catholic cathedral for our area-- plus a former cathedral to boot! That one is now called the procathedral. Anyway, we combined a few things we needed/especially wanted to do, and made a trip into Hamilton for some church architecture photography among other things. This is the window above the main doors at the Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King in Hamilton, Ontario.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact