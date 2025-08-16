Pit Stop

I took this photo at a small travel plaza just off of Highway 401 in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area. There was a group of 8 young men who seemed to be together, eating in back-to-back booths. At least 6 of the 8 were wearing either caps or toques, so I had to try to do some photos for the current People challenge! All four guys at this table had something on their heads; at the other table there was one guy napping (the driver, I would guess!) who had a bare head, two in ball caps, and one who was blocked from my view.