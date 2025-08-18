Carved Koala, SOOC

I was really getting stuck for a photo again tonight, so I thought I'd try pulling new tags (after completing the cathedral + window photo) and see if it yielded anything helpful. First I got SOOC and thought "ok, I can do that," and next I got... Koala. Those cute little guys are not exactly plentiful in these parts! But then it occurred to me that I have a wooden one! This koala is pretty small; it's the top of a letter opener. The rest of it is shaped like a Bowie knife. Someone special in my life sent it home to me, once upon a time, while he was working/travelling in Australia for an extended period.