Listening to Radio Shows

For a lot of years-- not every night or anything, but pretty often-- my dad and I used to listen to a late night radio programme called Those Old Radio Shows. Each night it played an assortment of old radio shows, mostly from the 1930s to the 1950s. Christopher knew that today's special holiday, Radio Day, would remind me of my dad and make me miss those nights... So he found a website from which you can play mp3 files of old shows like that, and patched his phone through the car radio so we could listen to them together. Chris chose the first one-- an episode of The Shadow, and an episode of Roy Rogers that, unfortunately, didn't work very well. I picked the rest of the evening's entertainment: an episode each of Our Miss Brooks, Fibber McGee and Molly, and-- last but not least-- The Great Gildersleeve.