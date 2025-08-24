Tasting FRIENDS Cookies

We are big fans of the tv show Friends, so when we found these cookies on a big discount at the grocery store, we decided we had to try! They only had three flavours at the store, though there are six overall (one flavour for each Friend). The ones available were Ross' Shortbread Cookies, Rachel's Red Velvet Cookies, and Joey's Orange Cookies with Chocolate Chunks. I really dislike orange and chocolate together, so while I had a little bite to taste, those ones are all for Chris! The others were okay, in my opinion-- not great but not bad. This undertaking was more about the experience (or marketing, haha) than the cookies themselves anyway!