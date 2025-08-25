Sign up
Photo 1177
Plant Hopper
Taken with the Macro mode on Christopher's phone. This bug jumped on me from somewhere as we were getting in the car. In this photo the bug was sitting on the outside of the door, where the window goes down into it.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
wildlife
,
animal
,
bug
,
insect
,
plant hopper
,
ndao38
