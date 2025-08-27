Rock Paper Prizes

I thought it was in the Every Day's a Holiday list, but apparently not-- but today was Rock Paper Scissors Day!

There's a version of RPS that Christopher and I play on our phones called Rock Paper Prizes, the prizes being stuff from the convenience store chain that runs the game. We'd just redeemed one of my prizes (a coupon for $3 off 30+ litres of gas) and Chris was playing his daily game in the parking lot. Even though he clearly lost the throw I photographed, I think he ultimately won a prize today too, and I think it was a free bag of Takis.