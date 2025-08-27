Previous
Rock Paper Prizes by princessicajessica
Photo 1179

Rock Paper Prizes

I thought it was in the Every Day's a Holiday list, but apparently not-- but today was Rock Paper Scissors Day!
There's a version of RPS that Christopher and I play on our phones called Rock Paper Prizes, the prizes being stuff from the convenience store chain that runs the game. We'd just redeemed one of my prizes (a coupon for $3 off 30+ litres of gas) and Chris was playing his daily game in the parking lot. Even though he clearly lost the throw I photographed, I think he ultimately won a prize today too, and I think it was a free bag of Takis.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
That’s cool
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact