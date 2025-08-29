Hamilton's Version of the Hollywood Sign

Happy Chop Suey Day!



I do like chop suey, but we didn't eat it today. We did, however, go to Hamilton, and while walking downtown in Christopher's city, I took some photos of the Pagoda Chop Suey House sign. I'm sure I've seen this sign in passing before, but not paid it a lot of attention. It was coincidence that we saw it tonight, on a day for which it was appropriate, but apparently this sign is a "thing." The sign has a Heritage designation. The city of Hamilton no longer allows overhanging signs, but this one is grandfathered in to their bylaws. It's even been said that this sign "is to downtown Hamilton what the Hollywood sign is to Hollywood!”