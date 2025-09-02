Previous
30 Days of Teal: Day 2-- Street Art Llama by princessicajessica
Photo 1186

30 Days of Teal: Day 2-- Street Art Llama

We saw this teal llama on our city's legal graffiti wall a while ago; I was glad it was still there for me to include in this month's project!
2nd September 2025

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
