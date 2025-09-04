Previous
30 Days of Teal: Day 4-- Sweater by princessicajessica
Photo 1188

30 Days of Teal: Day 4-- Sweater

I was excited to be able to tie one into the September words today! Most of my teal clothing is stuff like activewear or hoodies, but I do have one nice teal sweater! Here's a close-up to show some if its cables and ribs.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact