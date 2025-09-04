Sign up
Photo 1188
30 Days of Teal: Day 4-- Sweater
I was excited to be able to tie one into the September words today! Most of my teal clothing is stuff like activewear or hoodies, but I do have one nice teal sweater! Here's a close-up to show some if its cables and ribs.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
4th September 2025 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sweater
,
teal
,
sept25words
