30 Days of Teal: Day 6-- Blanket

We're on a short jaunt to the near-north part of our province this weekend. We went hiking north of Sudbury today, in a place about 6-7 hours' drive from where we live. It wasn't a long hike but it was tough terrain in a somewhat remote location; it was a rougher hike than we've done in a long time-- rougher than we'd anticipated, too-- and it was a bit hard on Chris. He'd still have had about a 4.5 hour drive home from Sudbury if everything went well on the roads (which we wouldn't bank on!), so we decided we'd be better off staying at a little inn up there and giving ourselves all of Sunday to get home. By the time we got back to the inn it was a cold and drizzly evening, so I was extra glad I'd brought along one of my favourite blankets to cosy up in! This blanket is often brought on long drives or overnight trips.