Previous
Next
30 Days of Teal: Day 6-- Blanket by princessicajessica
Photo 1189

30 Days of Teal: Day 6-- Blanket

We're on a short jaunt to the near-north part of our province this weekend. We went hiking north of Sudbury today, in a place about 6-7 hours' drive from where we live. It wasn't a long hike but it was tough terrain in a somewhat remote location; it was a rougher hike than we've done in a long time-- rougher than we'd anticipated, too-- and it was a bit hard on Chris. He'd still have had about a 4.5 hour drive home from Sudbury if everything went well on the roads (which we wouldn't bank on!), so we decided we'd be better off staying at a little inn up there and giving ourselves all of Sunday to get home. By the time we got back to the inn it was a cold and drizzly evening, so I was extra glad I'd brought along one of my favourite blankets to cosy up in! This blanket is often brought on long drives or overnight trips.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact