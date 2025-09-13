Previous
Photo 1194

30 Days of Teal: Day 13-- Salt and Vinegar

Taken at the gas station this evening. Some shade of teal seems to be the colour for everything salt and vinegar flavoured. I like the colour and the flavour, so it works for me!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Jessica Eby

