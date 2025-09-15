Previous
30 Days of Teal: Day 15-- Muskoka Chairs by princessicajessica
Photo 1195

30 Days of Teal: Day 15-- Muskoka Chairs

While walking downtown today, I spotted these teal Muskoka chairs outside of a local travel agency!
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Photo Details

