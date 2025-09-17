Sign up
Photo 1196
30 Days of Teal: Day 17-- Barber's Scissors
I've no idea what I'm doing cutting hair, but the job has landed in my lap over the past few years! At least we got teal scissors out of the arrangement... Silver linings, I guess? lol!
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Tags
scissors
,
teal
