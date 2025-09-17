Previous
30 Days of Teal: Day 17-- Barber's Scissors by princessicajessica
Photo 1196

30 Days of Teal: Day 17-- Barber's Scissors

I've no idea what I'm doing cutting hair, but the job has landed in my lap over the past few years! At least we got teal scissors out of the arrangement... Silver linings, I guess? lol!
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact