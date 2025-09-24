Previous
30 Days of Teal: Day 24-- Shaving Foam by princessicajessica
Photo 1201

30 Days of Teal: Day 24-- Shaving Foam

The foam itself is just white, but Christopher's preferred shaving stuff comes in a teal can!
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Jessica Eby

