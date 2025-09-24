Sign up
Photo 1201
30 Days of Teal: Day 24-- Shaving Foam
The foam itself is just white, but Christopher's preferred shaving stuff comes in a teal can!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
teal
,
toiletries
,
shaving foam
