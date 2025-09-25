Previous
30 Days of Teal: Day 25-- Crosswalk by princessicajessica
30 Days of Teal: Day 25-- Crosswalk

It seems that the city of London (Ontario) has some teal crosswalks! I don't know why. I wondered if they were temporarily teal, like they were primed to be re-painted or something, but this one certainly doesn't look fresh!
Jessica Eby

