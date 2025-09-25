Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1204
30 Days of Teal: Day 25-- Crosswalk
It seems that the city of London (Ontario) has some teal crosswalks! I don't know why. I wondered if they were temporarily teal, like they were primed to be re-painted or something, but this one certainly doesn't look fresh!
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1322
photos
43
followers
39
following
330% complete
View this month »
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
Latest from all albums
1202
1203
1204
114
115
1205
1206
1207
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
street
,
teal
,
crosswalk
,
scenesoftheroad-79
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close