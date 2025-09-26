30 Days of Teal: Day 26-- Surprise Bag

We have a store here in Canada called Ardene. It sells a lot of clothes nowadays, but when I was a kid it mostly sold costume jewelry and accessories (it does still sell that stuff too). One thing they've done ever since back then is sell Surprise Bags full of random things (I think it's a way of getting rid of some of their older stock or things they have too many of). One of my best friends and I used to love buying them at the mall when we were kids. Today I had some time to kill at a mall, so I indulged in some nostalgia with surprise bags! I am pretty sure the bags themselves have changed over the years, but currently they come in pink and teal (no difference in terms if what might be in them)-- I bought one of each!



For anyone who is interested in what was inside them, they each had a couple pairs of socks, a couple of scrunchies, and a lip gloss; then one had a necklace and one had a set of six (purposely) mismatched earrings.