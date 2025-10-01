BeaverTail

This is a BeaverTail. It's sort of a Canadian street food snack. There are BeaverTails stores, often in areas that have a lot of tourist traffic, but you also find them in food trucks a lot; often at festivals and such, and once in a while just out and about like any other food truck. I haven't had a BeaverTail in years, but Chris and I shared one tonight!



Basically, BeaverTails are fried dough/pastry that come topped in different ways. If Chris eats one on his own he pretty much always opts for the Triple Trip (chocolate hazelnut spread, peanut butter, and Reese's Pieces) but that one is a bit much for me, so if we're sharing we generally have my favourite kind (which Chris likes too)-- Killaloe Sunrise. In this one the pastry is sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and served with a lemon wedge. You squeeze the lemon juice over top of the cinnamon sugar before you eat it. It's simple, but delicious!