Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1208
Oak Leaves and Acorns
Taken at a local park for today's October Word, Oak!
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1326
photos
43
followers
39
following
330% complete
View this month »
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
Latest from all albums
1204
116
117
1205
1206
1207
1208
118
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
3rd October 2025 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
oak
,
acorns
,
oct25words
