Taquitos-- Little Tacos! by princessicajessica
Photo 1211

Taquitos-- Little Tacos!

Happy Taco Day!

This year I figured I would share a photo of some taquitos, because "taquito" means "little taco" and from what I've been able to gather, they don't have their own day. These taquitos were available for sale at a gas station convenience store, which seems to be a bit confused about its branding-- sometimes it calls them "tornados," but sometimes it calls them taquitos!

Taquitos come in a wide variety of flavours around here nowadays, from more traditional Mexican pallettes to fusion style flavours including pizza (one of the flavours visible in this photo) and butter chicken (not pictured)!
Jessica Eby

