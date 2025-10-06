Previous
Peeking Around the Corner by princessicajessica
Photo 1210

Peeking Around the Corner

This snapping turtle was hanging around in the Speed River today. He was sticking pretty close to this little wall for much of the time I could see him, and I thought it looked like he was peeking around the corner at me in this shot!
Jessica Eby

