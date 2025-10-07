Previous
Looking for That Early 90s Energy... by princessicajessica
Photo 1209

Looking for That Early 90s Energy...

I can't wear these old earrings right now (their backs need to be replaced), but I can add them to my photo project and try to channel their 1990s energy anyway, lol!

Our Toronto Blue Jays haven't won the World Series since 1993, and tonight they had the chance to come closer than they have since that time... But it didn't go so well. Luckily, they are ahead in their playoff series, so they if they can pull off another win in either their next game or the one after that, they will still advance to the next round and be one step closer to getting their hands on that trophy again! Tomorrow is a new day with a new game, so my fingers are crossed!
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
331% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely to read…I hope your team wins… great photo
October 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact