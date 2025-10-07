Looking for That Early 90s Energy...

I can't wear these old earrings right now (their backs need to be replaced), but I can add them to my photo project and try to channel their 1990s energy anyway, lol!



Our Toronto Blue Jays haven't won the World Series since 1993, and tonight they had the chance to come closer than they have since that time... But it didn't go so well. Luckily, they are ahead in their playoff series, so they if they can pull off another win in either their next game or the one after that, they will still advance to the next round and be one step closer to getting their hands on that trophy again! Tomorrow is a new day with a new game, so my fingers are crossed!