Photo 1212
Starlings in a Tree
There were more starlings in this tree at the edge of the Grand River, but these five were up the highest! I liked their different poses and the way they all sort of balanced each other out.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1208
1209
119
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Taken
15th October 2025 2:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
starlings
,
ndao38
