Northern Paper Wasp

We went for a nature walk on this Thanksgiving Day! We visited a place called Wolfe Island in hopes of seeing some cool birds, but we didn't see anything that out of the ordinary for us. We're hoping to try again in the winter sometime. Meanwhile, we did see an aster bush with several different kinds of bees/wasps on it. I'd done tags for the latest round of the Tag Challenge the night before and had gotten "black" and "yellow;" I wondered if it was too late in the year for bees or wasps-- apparently not quite too late yet! I didn't have a good lens with me for close-up photos, but at least I had my phone!

Edited to Add: I guess this one works with a couple of the host's tags this time too-- insects and colour!
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

