Photo 1217
Johnny + June
While in London this evening, we stumbled across the place where Johnny Cash proposed to June Carter. There's a huge mural of them commemorating the event!
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Tags
mural
,
art
,
musicians
,
street art
,
public art
,
street-art-28
Marj
ace
Nice image of the mural
October 25th, 2025
