Johnny + June by princessicajessica
Johnny + June

While in London this evening, we stumbled across the place where Johnny Cash proposed to June Carter. There's a huge mural of them commemorating the event!
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Marj ace
Nice image of the mural
October 25th, 2025  
