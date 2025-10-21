Previous
Halloween Sundae by princessicajessica
Photo 1218

Halloween Sundae

Today was a particularly rough day in more than one way (work, illness, weather) and I found myself struggling for a photo again, so I took advantage of the snack theme again. This has been a very handy theme for me!

Christopher and I shared this special Halloween sundae. The toppings are chocolate cookie crumbles and popping candy coated in some type of confectionary (I think it's like coloured "white chocolate"). Allegedly the purple sauce is coloured fudge, but it didn't taste very fudgy to us, just very sweet!
Jessica Eby

