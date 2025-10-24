Previous
World Series Game Day #1 by princessicajessica
I spotted this window art while passing through the small town of Rockwood, Ontario today. We were hurrying to finish some errands and get home to watch the game and I didn't know what I was going to do for a daily photo, so this seemed like a good option! We woke up to a blue jay "singing" outside our window this morning and hoped it would be a good sign; maybe it was because the team did win Game One!

If you're wondering about the quotes around singing... Well, blue jays are not the most melodic birds! They kind of squawk and sound perpetually displeased!
Jessica Eby

Lesley ace
A great idea, and a great find.
October 25th, 2025  
Marj ace
Fun art ! Hope you enjoyed the game
October 25th, 2025  
