World Series Game Day #2

When you have to pass through the city on a World Series game day, you may as well drive by the Bat Flip mural! Last night went well, and our fingers are crossed for today.



Although I plan for my Game Day posts to focus more on the zeitgeist of this World Series run, this particular one shows a bit of Blue Jays love that's always there. The mural depicts a moment from the Jays' 2015 playoff run, which was significant because it was the first time they'd made the playoffs at all since the 1993 season, but they didn't make it to the Series that time. We did get to attend a playoff game that year, which was really exciting, though we were watching the Bat Flip game in the bar area of a local restaurant where Chris used to work.



Anyway, I think the way the artist has tried to depict Jose Bautista's motion in this mural is a little trippy, to be honest, but I do like the choice of doing the background in black and white and doing Jose (and his bat) in colour.