Photo 1226
World Series Game Day #6
Spotted outside of a Catholic Elementary School in a small-ish Ontario town today. "Canada's Team" has a chance to win the World Series tonight-- exciting stuff!
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1226
Tags
flags
,
blue jays
,
world series
