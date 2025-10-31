Previous
World Series Game Day #6 by princessicajessica
Photo 1226

World Series Game Day #6

Spotted outside of a Catholic Elementary School in a small-ish Ontario town today. "Canada's Team" has a chance to win the World Series tonight-- exciting stuff!
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Jessica Eby

