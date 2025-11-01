World Series Game Day #7

Well, it doesn't get any more tense-- or exciting-- than this!



One thing that was pretty great about this Blue Jays playoff run was seeing people of all different ages, races, genders, etc come together to support "Canada's Team;" to see the country happily and passionately during an unprecedented time when we really need to stand together. Also, from the viewpoint of a lifelong Jays fan who likes fashion too, it was fun seeing everyone breaking out their favourite Blue Jays gear! So many interesting pieces in different styles and from different eras! It's been everywhere you look.



For my last World Series Game Day post, I decided to showcase a few of the fans and the Jays pieces they've chosen to sport on this big day-- from an old man in an old toque to a little girl in a huge t-shirt; from expensive replica jerseys and brand new caps to well-loved giveaway items. I spent a lot of years playing softball/fastpitch, both house league and rep (travel), and as I went about today I couldn't help thinking of a cheer that little girls playing ball did back in the day-- it went "All the fans in the stands, if you're with us clap your hands!" followed by a specific series/rhythm of claps joined by parents, siblings, friends, etc. Whatever happens tonight, there will be plenty of fans with our Blue Jays-- at the stadium; in their own homes; in bars and pubs and restaurants; at watch parties across our vast country and beyond... Win or lose, we will all be clapping.







Added afterwards: They came so close, but in the end they lost. It's unfortunate, but everyone is still so proud of our team, finishing the 2024 season in dead last and taking a lead into the ninth inning of the seventh game of the 2025 World Series; not just holding their own but competing closely against a dynastic team. It was a great series. Hopefully we'll get another shot next year.