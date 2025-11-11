Sign up
Photo 1230
Whitehall Cenotaph, London ON
We stopped by the Cenotaph in London, Ontario tonight. Theirs is right on a street corner at a major intersection. It is a replica of the one in London UK but made to a smaller scale.
"At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them."
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
remembrance
,
memorial
,
war memorial
,
cenotaph
,
remembrance day
,
nov25words
