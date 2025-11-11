Previous
Whitehall Cenotaph, London ON by princessicajessica
Photo 1230

Whitehall Cenotaph, London ON

We stopped by the Cenotaph in London, Ontario tonight. Theirs is right on a street corner at a major intersection. It is a replica of the one in London UK but made to a smaller scale.

"At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them."
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Photo Details

