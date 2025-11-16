Previous
A Fast Food Favourite by princessicajessica
It's Fast Food Day! I am way behind on posting and commenting here, but I'm hoping I'll have a chance to catch up a bit soon.

For lunch on this Fast Food Day, I opted for one of my take-out faves: a grilled cheese happy meal (it's actually toasted, but they call it grilled) with apple slices as the side. Yum!

McDonald's had the grilled cheese happy meal when I was young, then they got rid of it for quite a long time, and now they've just recently brought it back!
