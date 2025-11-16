Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1230
A Fast Food Favourite
It's Fast Food Day! I am way behind on posting and commenting here, but I'm hoping I'll have a chance to catch up a bit soon.
For lunch on this Fast Food Day, I opted for one of my take-out faves: a grilled cheese happy meal (it's actually toasted, but they call it grilled) with apple slices as the side. Yum!
McDonald's had the grilled cheese happy meal when I was young, then they got rid of it for quite a long time, and now they've just recently brought it back!
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1352
photos
44
followers
40
following
336% complete
View this month »
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fast food
,
happy meal
,
mcdonald's
,
edah25-11
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close