Previous
Downtown Preston Alleyway by princessicajessica
Photo 1231

Downtown Preston Alleyway

Just a phone pic of a tiny, fenced off alleyway in the downtown Preston area of Cambridge. Taken for today's November Word, "narrow."
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact