The Original Princess

Happy Princess Day!



For today's holiday, I've chosen to picture one of my region's Independent cinemas. This is the main entrance to The Princess Cinema in Waterloo. The building was originally part of a brewery complex, back in the 1800s. I think it was since other stuff in between, but it's been The Princess since before I got here! About 20 years ago, the owner of the Princess expanded with a second, two-screen theatre called the Princess Twin (located just around the corner), so this one is now commonly called "the original Princess." It's an art-house kind of theatre that usually shows less common things like independent films, Canadian cinema, international (non-Hollywood) films, film festival stuff, and cult classics.



It's been a long time since I've been there, but once upon a time Chris, my brother who now lives in California, and I saw a particular movie there that has ended up being one of Christopher's favourites. That's the Princess movie I remember most.