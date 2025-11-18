For today's holiday, I've chosen to picture one of my region's Independent cinemas. This is the main entrance to The Princess Cinema in Waterloo. The building was originally part of a brewery complex, back in the 1800s. I think it was since other stuff in between, but it's been The Princess since before I got here! About 20 years ago, the owner of the Princess expanded with a second, two-screen theatre called the Princess Twin (located just around the corner), so this one is now commonly called "the original Princess." It's an art-house kind of theatre that usually shows less common things like independent films, Canadian cinema, international (non-Hollywood) films, film festival stuff, and cult classics.
It's been a long time since I've been there, but once upon a time Chris, my brother who now lives in California, and I saw a particular movie there that has ended up being one of Christopher's favourites. That's the Princess movie I remember most.