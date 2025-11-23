Previous
Market Square by princessicajessica
Photo 1237

Market Square

Market Square in downtown Kitchener was built as a shopping centre. Nowadays it's mostly office space, I believe, but I've always been fond of its glassy architecture!
Jessica Eby

